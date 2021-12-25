A closed testing site in Australia, where demand for Covid-19 testing has pushed capacities to the limit. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia sees record daily infections as New Zealand remains ‘Omicron-free’
- Australia is currently battling its biggest, most widespread coronavirus outbreak as the Omicron variant has appeared in every state and territory
- New Zealanders celebrated Christmas with few restrictions, in one of the countries largely untouched by the Omicron variant
Topic | Australia
