A closed testing site in Australia, where demand for Covid-19 testing has pushed capacities to the limit. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia sees record daily infections as New Zealand remains ‘Omicron-free’

  • Australia is currently battling its biggest, most widespread coronavirus outbreak as the Omicron variant has appeared in every state and territory
  • New Zealanders celebrated Christmas with few restrictions, in one of the countries largely untouched by the Omicron variant

Associated PressBloombergReutersdpa
Updated: 6:31pm, 25 Dec, 2021

