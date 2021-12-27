A man clears debris away from a house gutted by a tornado in the US state of New Jersey in September. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Climate disasters cost world more than US$170 billion in 2021: study
- This year is expected to be the sixth since 2011 that global natural disasters have cost more than US$100 billion, a report from UK charity Christian Aid said
- Some of this year’s deadliest weather events hit poorer countries, but costs are higher in richer ones because of higher property values and insurance
