A man clears debris away from a house gutted by a tornado in the US state of New Jersey in September. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
World

Climate disasters cost world more than US$170 billion in 2021: study

  • This year is expected to be the sixth since 2011 that global natural disasters have cost more than US$100 billion, a report from UK charity Christian Aid said
  • Some of this year’s deadliest weather events hit poorer countries, but costs are higher in richer ones because of higher property values and insurance

Topic |   Climate change
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Dec, 2021

