Doctors attend to a Covid-19 patient at a hospital’s intensive care unit in the US state of California on December 22. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Coronavirus: Omicron risk still ‘very high’, WHO says, as evidence mounts of it causing milder symptoms
- Omicron is behind rapid virus spikes in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously-dominant Delta variant, the WHO said
- Early studies have shown Omicron to be about twice as transmissible as Delta, but the data also suggests milder symptoms and a reduced risk of hospitalisation
