People inflate balloons in New York ahead of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. Photo: AP
People inflate balloons in New York ahead of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. Photo: AP
World

From Australia to the US, countries to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

  • From Seoul to San Francisco, New Year’s Eve celebrations have again been cancelled or curtailed
  • But other parties, including New York’s Times Square countdown and official events in Rio will still go on, albeit with scaled back celebrations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:03pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People inflate balloons in New York ahead of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. Photo: AP
People inflate balloons in New York ahead of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE