People inflate balloons in New York ahead of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. Photo: AP
From Australia to the US, countries to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud
- From Seoul to San Francisco, New Year’s Eve celebrations have again been cancelled or curtailed
- But other parties, including New York’s Times Square countdown and official events in Rio will still go on, albeit with scaled back celebrations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
