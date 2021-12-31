A visitor walks by a reproduction of a mural ‘Burning Tire’ by the British anonymous street artist Banksy in Milan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Biggest records of 2021: William Shatner in space, Everest climber’s 25th ascent, NFTs boost art sales
- The giant container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal, Messi outstripped Brazil’s Pele as the best Latin American striker, and July was the hottest month ever recorded
- Elsewhere, the most dramatic Chinese incursion into disputed Taiwanese airspace occurred at the start of October
Topic | Year in Review
A visitor walks by a reproduction of a mural ‘Burning Tire’ by the British anonymous street artist Banksy in Milan. Photo: EPA-EFE