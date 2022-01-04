It’s not the vaccines, it’s the vaccinations, WHO official said. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: WHO sees more proof Omicron is milder in ‘decoupling’ between cases and deaths
- A cautiously optimistic a WHO official said ‘It can be good news, but we really require more studies to prove that’
- He warned Omicron’s high transmissibility means it will soon become dominant, posing a threat to medical systems in countries where many remain unvaccinated
