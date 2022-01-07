A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past an illumination display at a park in Goyang, South Korea on Thursday. Photo: AP
Omicron coronavirus variant may be less severe, but don’t call it ‘mild’, says WHO
- The UN health agency’s director general warns that like previous variants, the mutated strain is still hospitalising and killing people
- A record 9.5 million Covid-19 cases were tallied over the last week, a 71 per cent increase from the previous seven-day period, though deaths were down
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
