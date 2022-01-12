Jabuben Bharwad, 30, receives a dose of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 during a door-to-door vaccination drive at Mahijada village in India in December. Photo: Reuters
World

Updated coronavirus vaccines, not repeated boosters, needed for Omicron, WHO experts say

  • A group created to assess the performance of Covid-19 shots says simply providing additional doses is not a viable strategy against emerging variants
  • It is calling for new jabs that not only protect against serious illness but also better prevent people from catching the virus in the first place

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:07am, 12 Jan, 2022

