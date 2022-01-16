Zara Rutherford waves from her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Belgium on August 18, 2021. File photo: AP
Teen pilot Zara Rutherford avoids typhoons, wildfires, missiles in solo flight around the world
- Bad weather prompted her to consider flying into North Korean airspace to get to Seoul, but her control team quickly dissuaded her from the idea
- Ahead of her final touchdown on Monday, the 19-year-old said she wanted to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation
Topic | Aviation
Zara Rutherford waves from her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Belgium on August 18, 2021. File photo: AP