Zara Rutherford waves from her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Belgium on August 18, 2021. File photo: AP
Zara Rutherford waves from her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Belgium on August 18, 2021. File photo: AP
Aviation
World

Teen pilot Zara Rutherford avoids typhoons, wildfires, missiles in solo flight around the world

  • Bad weather prompted her to consider flying into North Korean airspace to get to Seoul, but her control team quickly dissuaded her from the idea
  • Ahead of her final touchdown on Monday, the 19-year-old said she wanted to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation

Topic |   Aviation
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:59pm, 16 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zara Rutherford waves from her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Belgium on August 18, 2021. File photo: AP
Zara Rutherford waves from her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Belgium on August 18, 2021. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE