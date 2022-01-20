A study found that antimicrobial resistance was directly responsible for an estimated 1.27 million deaths in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Antibiotic-resistant superbugs killed more than 1.2 million people in 2019: Lancet study
- Most of the deaths were caused by drug resistance in lower respiratory infections such as pneumonia, followed by bloodstream infections
- The mortalities made superbugs a bigger killer than HIV/Aids or malaria
