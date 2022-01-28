Workers in Thailand drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach on Friday in the hope of containing any oil that washes ashore from a spill at sea. Oil slicks were approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Photo: AP
Thailand: Oil spill heading for east coast beaches; if hits ‘will take years to clean up’
- Oil leak from offshore mooring point stopped but there are two slicks, largest covering 18 square miles; desperate attempt under way to clean up
- Thon Thamrongnawasawat, marine biologist, says clearing oil from sea surface takes days but on shore ‘years’ needed to rehabilitate environment
Topic | Thailand
Workers in Thailand drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach on Friday in the hope of containing any oil that washes ashore from a spill at sea. Oil slicks were approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Photo: AP