Workers in Thailand drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach on Friday in the hope of containing any oil that washes ashore from a spill at sea. Oil slicks were approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Photo: AP
Workers in Thailand drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach on Friday in the hope of containing any oil that washes ashore from a spill at sea. Oil slicks were approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Photo: AP
Thailand
World

Thailand: Oil spill heading for east coast beaches; if hits ‘will take years to clean up’

  • Oil leak from offshore mooring point stopped but there are two slicks, largest covering 18 square miles; desperate attempt under way to clean up
  • Thon Thamrongnawasawat, marine biologist, says clearing oil from sea surface takes days but on shore ‘years’ needed to rehabilitate environment

Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:21pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in Thailand drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach on Friday in the hope of containing any oil that washes ashore from a spill at sea. Oil slicks were approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Photo: AP
Workers in Thailand drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach on Friday in the hope of containing any oil that washes ashore from a spill at sea. Oil slicks were approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE