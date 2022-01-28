Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two men are due to meet again next week, during the Beijing Winter Olympics. File photo: dpa -
China, Russia to discuss European security amid Ukraine stand-off, says Kremlin
- The two nations’ leaders, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, are due to meet next week during the Beijing Winter Olympics
- Their talks will be closely monitored by the US as well as other countries for any clues about the China-Russia relationship
Topic | China-Russia relations
