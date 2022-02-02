Meta envisions a virtual world where digital avatars connect through work, travel or entertainment using VR headsets. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman alleges ‘gang rape’ in Meta virtual world
- Woman describes how her avatar was sexually assaulted by male avatars in Horizon Worlds virtual game
- Game created by Meta, which envisions a virtual world where digital avatars connect using VR headsets
Topic | Technology
