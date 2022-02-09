The National Covid Memorial Wall in London, with thousands of hand-painted hearts and messages for those in the UK who have died from Covid-19. Photo: AFP
WHO laments 500,000 Covid-19 deaths since Omicron

  • The UN health agency is tracking four sub-lineages of the variant, including BA. 2, which is even more transmissible
  • Omicron is causing an ‘astounding’ number of cases, making previous peaks ‘look almost flat’, WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19 says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:39am, 9 Feb, 2022

