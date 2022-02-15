Children play in plastic waste collected for recycling in Makassar, Indonesia. The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet. Photo: AFP
Pollution causing more deaths than Covid-19, says UN report, ‘immediate, ambitious’ action needed to tackle human rights issue
- The environmental report by UN Special Rapporteur David Boyd talks of at least 9 million premature deaths a year from pollution
- It recommends banning some ‘forever’ substances, the clean-up of polluted sites and the possible relocation of affected communities
Topic | Environment
Children play in plastic waste collected for recycling in Makassar, Indonesia. The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet. Photo: AFP