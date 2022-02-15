Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during a campaign rally on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Philippines’ Marcos Jnr wants military presence to ‘defend’ South China Sea waters

  • In TV debate presidential candidate floats idea of navy ships or coastguard vessels in long-disputed waterway to allow fishermen to fish freely
  • Marcos also says he would not prioritise military resolution and would have to ‘walk very fine line’ between defence treaty ally US and China

Reuters

Updated: 11:44pm, 15 Feb, 2022

