People caught up in flooding in the town of Lismore after heavy rain in northeastern New South Wales, Australia, on Monday. Photo: via Reuters
Climate change: UN body’s new report urges world to act now ‘for best chance of success’
- ‘The impacts we see today are appearing much faster, they are more disruptive and more widespread than we expected 20 years ago’
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we need to restore, rebuild, strengthen ecosystems or face dire consequences
