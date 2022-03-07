A nurse takes a short break during her shift in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Marseille, southern France. The official global death toll from Covid-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million. Photo: AP
World

Global Covid-19 death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters third year

  • Actual number of deaths could be up to 23.5 million, according one estimate
  • Death rates are still highest among people unvaccinated against Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Updated: 12:33pm, 7 Mar, 2022

