Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorised vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious Covid-19. Photo: AP
WHO says Covid-19 boosters needed, reversing previous position
- WHO advice comes as numerous scientific studies show that boosters help restore waning immunity
- WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of Omicron, including a ‘stealth’ version known as BA.2
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
