A worker stacks oil barrels at a filling station in Chennai, India. File photo: AFP
India may buy discounted Russian oil and commodities, say officials
- India imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys around 2-3 per cent of its supplies from Russia, now said to be offering ‘a heavy discount’
- With oil prices up amid tough Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Indian government wants to reduce rising energy bill
