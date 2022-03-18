Professor Stephen Hawking attends a press conference at One World Observatory in New York in April 2016. Photo: AFP
‘Quantum hair’ may be solution to Stephen Hawking’s black hole paradox
- Hawking had suggested that as black holes evaporate, they destroy information about what formed them – which contradicts a fundamental law of physics
- Now researchers believe they can resolve a paradox that has puzzled scientists for nearly half a century
Topic | Science
