The coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in China, belching out smoke. Photo: TNS
The coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in China, belching out smoke. Photo: TNS
World

200 nations to gather as UN report lays out options to halt climate crisis

  • Talks begin on Monday to approve the summary of a huge report detailing how to stop carbon pollution overheating the planet and threatening life
  • ‘The impacts are costly and mounting … this report will supply the answers as to what we need if we’re serious’, senior analyst said

Topic |   Business of climate change
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:43pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in China, belching out smoke. Photo: TNS
The coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in China, belching out smoke. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE