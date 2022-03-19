Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Tscherski’ which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. Photo: dpa via AP,
Ukraine war: Russian oil sale to India complicates US efforts to isolate Moscow’s economy with sanctions
- India will increase Russian oil imports, boosting energy supplies at a discount as its economy struggles to recover from the pandemic
- The White House is considering whether to enact sanctions on India for the reported purchase of 3 million barrels of oil
Topic | Ukraine war
Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Tscherski’ which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. Photo: dpa via AP,