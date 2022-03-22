Artists perform in a production of Puccini’s opera “Turandot” staged by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei in Rome, Italy. Photo: AFP
China dissident artist Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ‘Turandot’ in Rome

  • Ai’s production of Puccini’s opera includes bloodshed, despotism, new geopolitical focus, with Ukrainian woman Oksana Lyniv conducting
  • Artist uses video images to intensify sense of state-sponsored menace; shows refugees, truncheons, tear gas, fences – with open-ended finale

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:39pm, 22 Mar, 2022

