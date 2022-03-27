Lights on in a row of terraced houses in northern Britain. The nation’s energy grid is moving towards more electricity rather than gas. Photo: Bloomberg
UK’s National Grid to sell 60% gas unit stake to Australia’s Macquarie, Canada’s BCI

  • Deal, worth billions, with Macquarie Asset Management, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, as grid shifts towards electricity
  • Announcement comes as Europe’s gas market sees soaring energy prices, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:37pm, 27 Mar, 2022

