Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukraine Presidency / Planet Pix via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status, Zelensky tells Russian journalists
- Zelensky was speaking to Russian journalists in a video call, an interview Russian authorities had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting
- ‘Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point,’ the Ukrainian president said
Topic | Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukraine Presidency / Planet Pix via Zuma Press Wire / DPA