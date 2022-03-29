Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not among 20 people fined by UK police for breaking Covid rules during Downing Street lockdown parties Photo: AP
Boris Johnson spared from UK police fine for breaking Covid rules during Downing Street lockdown parties
- Johnson repeatedly said no rules were broken during ‘work event’, but police are still looking into gatherings at Downing Street, and said further fines could still be issued
- Opposition politicians promptly reiterated their calls for the PM’s resignation following the announcement of the fines
