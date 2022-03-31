An image of the star nicknamed Earendel was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope Photo: Nasa/ESA/Brian Welch (JHU)/Dan Coe (STScI) via AFP
Astronomers discover farthest star ever spotted: Earendel
- The luminous blue object that formed nearly 13 billion years ago is so massive that it almost certainly exploded just a few million years after emerging
- Its nickname comes from Old English and means morning star or rising light
Topic | Space
