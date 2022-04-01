The output from a DNA sequencer is seen in an undated image. Photo: National Human Genome Research Institute via AP
Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome
- Many think the sequencing was already complete, but a previous effort two decades ago was incomplete and actually missing about 8 per cent of the information
- This full picture of the genome could open the door to medical discoveries in areas like ageing, neurodegenerative conditions, cancer and heart disease
Topic | Science
The output from a DNA sequencer is seen in an undated image. Photo: National Human Genome Research Institute via AP