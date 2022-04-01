The output from a DNA sequencer is seen in an undated image. Photo: National Human Genome Research Institute via AP
The output from a DNA sequencer is seen in an undated image. Photo: National Human Genome Research Institute via AP
Science
World

Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome

  • Many think the sequencing was already complete, but a previous effort two decades ago was incomplete and actually missing about 8 per cent of the information
  • This full picture of the genome could open the door to medical discoveries in areas like ageing, neurodegenerative conditions, cancer and heart disease

Topic |   Science
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:44am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The output from a DNA sequencer is seen in an undated image. Photo: National Human Genome Research Institute via AP
The output from a DNA sequencer is seen in an undated image. Photo: National Human Genome Research Institute via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE