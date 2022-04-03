Tesla sold 295,324 of its Model 3 sedans in the first quarter of 2022, despite Shanghai factory shutdown. Photo: Reuters
Tesla reports record delivery of cars despite China factory’s temporary shutdown
- Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter of this year, a slight increase from the previous quarter, and up 68 per cent from a year earlier
- A recent spike in Covid-19 cases in China has forced Tesla to suspend production temporarily at its factory in Shanghai as the city locks down to tests residents
