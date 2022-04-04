Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the opening of a Tesla factory in Germany in March. Photo: AP
Elon Musk buys 9.2% Twitter stake, sending social media firm’s stock soaring
- Tesla’s Musk launched a Twitter poll recently, saying free speech is needed for democracy and asking ‘Does Twitter adhere to this principle?’
- More than 70 per cent of more than 2 million responses said ‘no’. ‘What should be done?” said the world’s richest man. ‘Is a new platform needed?’
Topic | Social media
