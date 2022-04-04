A view of London’s skyline obscured by high air pollution. File photo: Reuters
Millions dying across world due to poor-quality air we’re nearly all breathing, WHO says
- UN health agency says 99 per cent of Earth’s population breathe air that exceeds air-quality limits
- Air quality poorest in its Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia regions; database now includes nitrogen dioxide, often found in traffic fumes
Topic | World Health Organization (WHO)
