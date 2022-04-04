A view of London’s skyline obscured by high air pollution. File photo: Reuters
Millions dying across world due to poor-quality air we’re nearly all breathing, WHO says

  • UN health agency says 99 per cent of Earth’s population breathe air that exceeds air-quality limits
  • Air quality poorest in its Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia regions; database now includes nitrogen dioxide, often found in traffic fumes

Associated Press
Updated: 11:13pm, 4 Apr, 2022

