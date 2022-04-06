Missing notebooks from British scientist Charles Darwin after going missing for 21 years. Photo: Stuart Roberts/University of Cambridge/AFP
Missing notebooks from British scientist Charles Darwin after going missing for 21 years. Photo: Stuart Roberts/University of Cambridge/AFP
Britain
World

Charles Darwin’s lost notebooks on evolution returned to Cambridge library two decades after they disappeared

  • Naturalist’s books were returned wrapped in plastic film, in their original archive box within a pink gift bag with the message: ‘Librarian, Happy Easter, X’
  • Notebooks detailing Darwin’s theories of evolution and natural selection were discovered missing during a routine check in January 2001

Topic |   Britain
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:15pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Missing notebooks from British scientist Charles Darwin after going missing for 21 years. Photo: Stuart Roberts/University of Cambridge/AFP
Missing notebooks from British scientist Charles Darwin after going missing for 21 years. Photo: Stuart Roberts/University of Cambridge/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE