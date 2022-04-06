Missing notebooks from British scientist Charles Darwin after going missing for 21 years. Photo: Stuart Roberts/University of Cambridge/AFP
Charles Darwin’s lost notebooks on evolution returned to Cambridge library two decades after they disappeared
- Naturalist’s books were returned wrapped in plastic film, in their original archive box within a pink gift bag with the message: ‘Librarian, Happy Easter, X’
- Notebooks detailing Darwin’s theories of evolution and natural selection were discovered missing during a routine check in January 2001
