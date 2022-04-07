Hanna Zientara, an 83-year-old resident of Warsaw, receives a booster shot against COVID-19, in Warsaw, Poland in December 2021. Photo: AP
EU officials say too early to consider 4th Covid-19 dose, but recommend booster for people over 80
- European health officials said data showed no conclusive evidence vaccine protection against severe disease is waning or there is added value of a fourth dose
- Last week, US health regulators recommended Americans 50 and older can get a second booster if it’s been four months since their last vaccination
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
