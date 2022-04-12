Viral particles are released from a dying cell infected with the coronavirus. Image: Elizabeth Fischer/KHN via TNS
WHO tracking two new Omicron coronavirus subvariants
- The UN health body is seeking to assess if the BA.4 and BA.5 strains are more infectious or dangerous
- These sister variants have ‘additional mutations that need to be further studied to understand their impact on immune escape potential’
