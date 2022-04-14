A woman pulls up her mask to get her throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on April 6. Photo: AP
World

Coronavirus still a global emergency, WHO experts warn

  • The health body’s emergency committee agreed unanimously that Covid-19 remains a major public health danger, insisting that countries stop dropping their guard
  • Many nations are relaxing public health and social measures and drastically reducing testing for the virus, even as it evolves in an unpredictable way

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:22am, 14 Apr, 2022

