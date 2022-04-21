Elon Musk’s twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s Elon Musk secures US$46.5 billion in financing commitment to acquire Twitter, explores tender offer
- Musk himself has committed to put up US$33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction
- Musk offered to buy the company for US$43 billion that prompted Twitter to adopt a ‘poison pill’ to limit Musk’s ability to raise his stake in the social media platform
