A 3D illustration shows a liver infected with hepatitis viruses. Seventeen of the children with the new strain needed a liver transplant. Image: Handout
Medicine
World

Children hit by mystery hepatitis strain, leaving at least one dead

  • Cases have been detected in nearly 170 children across 11 countries recently, with one in every 10 new patients needing a liver transplant
  • The leading hypothesis for the cause of the strain is a combination of a normal adenovirus plus another factor that makes it more severe, such as Covid-19

Topic |   Medicine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:07am, 26 Apr, 2022

