A 3D illustration shows a liver infected with hepatitis viruses. Seventeen of the children with the new strain needed a liver transplant. Image: Handout
Children hit by mystery hepatitis strain, leaving at least one dead
- Cases have been detected in nearly 170 children across 11 countries recently, with one in every 10 new patients needing a liver transplant
- The leading hypothesis for the cause of the strain is a combination of a normal adenovirus plus another factor that makes it more severe, such as Covid-19
