Smoke billows from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on April 2. Photo: AFP
Humanity stuck in ‘spiral of self-destruction’, UN says as global disasters rise
- A report found 350 to 500 medium- to large-scale disasters took place each year over the past 20 years, five times more than the average for the previous 30
- By 2030, the world will be experiencing 1.5 disasters a day on average
Topic | Natural disasters
Smoke billows from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on April 2. Photo: AFP