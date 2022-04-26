Smoke billows from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on April 2. Photo: AFP
Smoke billows from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on April 2. Photo: AFP
World

Humanity stuck in ‘spiral of self-destruction’, UN says as global disasters rise

  • A report found 350 to 500 medium- to large-scale disasters took place each year over the past 20 years, five times more than the average for the previous 30
  • By 2030, the world will be experiencing 1.5 disasters a day on average

Topic |   Natural disasters
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:52am, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke billows from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on April 2. Photo: AFP
Smoke billows from the site of a fire that broke out at the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on April 2. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE