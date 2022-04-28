Work on the reptile study – which involved nearly 1,000 scientists and 52 co-authors – started in 2005.

The project was slowed by challenges in fundraising, said co-author Bruce Young, a zoologist at the non-profit science organisation NatureServe.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot more focus on furrier, feathery species of vertebrates for conservation,” Young said, lamenting the perceived charisma gap.

But reptiles are also fascinating and essential to ecosystems, he said.

The Galapagos marine iguana, the world’s only lizard adapted to marine life, is classified as “vulnerable” to extinction, said co-author Blair Hedges, a biologist at Temple University.

It took 5 million years for the lizard to adapt to foraging in the sea, he said, lamenting “how much evolutionary history can be lost if this single species” goes extinct.

02:12 Thailand's endangered sea turtles face renewed threat as country reopens to tourists

Six of the world’s species of sea turtles are threatened. The seventh is likely to also be in trouble, but scientists lack data to make a classification.

Advertisement

Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Hunting, invasive species and climate change also pose threats, said co-author Neil Cox, a manager at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s biodiversity assessment unit.