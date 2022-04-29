Flash floods, wild winds and storms lashed Australia’s east coast in March, causing hundreds of people to flee their ruined homes. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases, especially in Asia, Africa
- A new study brings together the two most pressing global concerns: a warming planet and the emergence of new viruses
- Over 3,000 mammal species might migrate and share viruses over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius, which is possible
Topic | Climate change
Flash floods, wild winds and storms lashed Australia’s east coast in March, causing hundreds of people to flee their ruined homes. Photo: Xinhua