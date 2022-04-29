An empty sea is seen in Thailand’s Maya Bay. Accelerating greenhouse gas emissions could ‘culminate in a mass extinction rivalling those in Earth’s past’, scientists said. Photo: Reuters
Climate crisis threatens to wipe out almost all sea life, scientists warn
- A paper published in the journal ‘Science’ found that accelerating greenhouse gas emissions could culminate in a mass extinction not seen for 250 million years
- Limiting the temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius would reduce the risk of mass extinction by more than 70 per cent, the scientists said
