A US judge on Friday imposed a lifetime prison sentence to Alexanda Amon Kotey, a member of an Islamic State militant group nicknamed “The Beatles” for beheading American hostages. Photo: AP
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life sentence for beheadings of Western hostages
- As part of his plea deal, Alexanda Kotey is expected to spend 15 years in jail in the US and then may be sent to the UK to serve the remainder of his sentence
- Co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, was also present at the court hearing ahead of his sentencing in August after being convicted of his role in the murder plot
Topic | Islamic State
