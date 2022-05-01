The Taliban’s leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who is rarely seen in public. File photo: Taliban via AFP
Taliban leader appears in public for second time in six years, says organisation has achieved security, freedom in Afghanistan
- Surrounded by fighters, helicopters overhead, Hibatullah Akhundzada spoke to worshippers on Sunday at a mosque in the southern city of Kandahar
- While the number of bombings has dropped since Kabul fell to the Taliban last year, attacks have soared over the final two weeks of Ramadan
