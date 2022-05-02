People in Naples, southern Italy on the day when new Covid-19 rules came into force. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: tourists rejoice as Italy and Greece relax Covid-19 restrictions

  • Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all Covid-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks
  • As of Sunday, visitors to Italy no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated online ordeal required at airport check-in

Associated Press
Updated: 4:12am, 2 May, 2022

