People in Naples, southern Italy on the day when new Covid-19 rules came into force. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: tourists rejoice as Italy and Greece relax Covid-19 restrictions
- Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all Covid-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks
- As of Sunday, visitors to Italy no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated online ordeal required at airport check-in
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People in Naples, southern Italy on the day when new Covid-19 rules came into force. Photo: EPA-EFE