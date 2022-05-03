An Afghan woman drives with an instructor during a driving test in Kabul in 2003. Photo: Reuters
Taliban tells driving schools in Afghanistan to put the brakes on giving licenses to women drivers
- Since returning to power, the Taliban have been restricting the rights of female Afghans, preventing them from returning to schools and many government jobs
- Several female drivers say it is more convenient to drive themselves than to wait for a male family member to come home and drive them
