Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Apps
World

Elon Musk suggests charging some Twitter users, as platform trials non-public tweets for smaller ‘circles’

  • Elon Musk said a ‘slight’ fee could be imposed for commercial and government users to grow the platform’s revenue which lags behind other social media networks
  • Twitter’s new Circle feature allows you to have semi-private conversations with a smaller group of people. Up to 150 users can be added to one Circle

Reutersdpa
Reuters and dpa

Updated: 7:13pm, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE