This colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red) was captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in 2020. Photo: NIAID via ZUMA Wire/TNS
Coronavirus: new Covid-19 variants emerge, likely reinfecting Omicron survivors
- Current data do not suggest BA.4 and BA.5 cause people to get sicker than earlier Omicron variants, but BA.4 and BA.5 do appear to be more transmissible
- One infectious disease expert says unvaccinated people will have a higher chance of not doing well if infected by the new variants
