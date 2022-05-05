Screen of a laptop requesting a password. Photo: Photo: dpa via Getty Images
‘Drop passwords altogether’ to improve online security, expert says
- Expert said passwords are ‘becoming increasingly insecure’ and ‘easily hacked’, and adopting other forms of log-in such as multi-factor authentication is better
- Experts advise people who are creating a password to use a collection of three unique, random words and not to reuse them across multiple accounts
