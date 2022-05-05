The Covid-19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated on Thursday -- up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease. Photo: Keystone via AP
Coronavirus: WHO estimates Covid-19 pandemic killed nearly 15 million people in 2020-21, more than double official figures
- The WHO’s estimates are more than double the official death toll of 6 million, with most of the fatalities in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas
- Deaths linked indirectly to Covid-19 are attributable to other conditions for which people were unable to access treatment due to overburdened health systems
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Covid-19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated on Thursday -- up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease. Photo: Keystone via AP